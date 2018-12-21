Posted: Dec 21, 2018 2:06 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday marked the second year in a row that the Patriot Auto Group has helped kids in need by giving out bicycles just in time for the holidays. Dealer Tatton Manning said last year was great, but this year has been an even bigger success.

Sharon Reese, Executive Director of the Westside Community Center, says she is thankful for the Patriot Auto Group for helping with their Christmas this year.

Manning says that he was glad his team of employees could do this during this time of the year.

Manning added that he would like to thank Wal Mart for their assistance in the program along with Lance Wyatt of Lance's Classic Landscaping.