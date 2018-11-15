Posted: Dec 21, 2018 3:01 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

We may scramble to find last minute gift items as the holiday season draws closer, but there are some gift items that require more thought. Take pet adoption as an example.

Vice President Sheila Taylor with the Animal Rescue Foundation in Bartlesville says pet adoption spikes during the holiday season, but she wants people to realize what they’re getting into before they adopt. Normally the folks at ARF of Bartlesville advise people to wait until after the holidays to adopt a pet so the animal the adopt can get used to the families regular schedule.

Taylor hopes people realize that adopting a pet is a gradual process. She also says that adopting a pet won’t be what people expect it to be right away. That means people should pratice patience, because there is no such thing as a perfect pet.

At ARF of Bartlesville, Taylor says they have about 28 dogs looking for a home. They have 30 cats and kittens that are up for adoption as well. They will remain open Saturday but will close for three days for the holidays. They will continue with their regular hours on Wednesday. ARF of Bartlesville has helped 1,156 pets find a home.