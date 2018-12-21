Posted: Dec 21, 2018 3:35 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

900 people were served meals during the 15th annual Friends in Deed Christmas Dinner last year. Organizer George Halkiades believes they will serve more people this year for the 16th annual Friends in Deed Christmas dinner. Halkiades says everyone is invited to the event.

The event will take place at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ located at 3700 Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. The event will start at 11:30 in the morning Christmas Day and will last until 2:30 in the afternoon. Anyone who wants to donate food items or volunteer, call George Halkiades at 918.914.1152.

(Photo courtesy: Adams Boulevard Church of Christ)