Posted: Dec 24, 2018 9:07 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2018 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for anyone who may have information on a fight or disturbance that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 22.

The incident occurred around closing time at Angelo’s Tavern. The incident occurred outside in the parking lot according to reports. One person was seriously injured and flown to a Tulsa hospital.

Sargent Jim Warring is working the case. If you have any information pertaining to the incident, call 918.338.4001.