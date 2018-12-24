Posted: Dec 24, 2018 11:56 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2018 11:58 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation performs an 8-year capital plan for streets in Bartlesville. On that 8-year plan is the State Highway 123 bridge that crosses over the Caney River as you head to or from Dewey, and highway 60 through downtown Bartlesville.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the plans that ODOT has starts with the state highway 123 bridge. He says the city does have concerns about the bridge and its functionality. ODOT, Bailey says, has been primarily focused on repairing bridges in the state which doesn't leave much money for surface repairs.

Bridge work is anticipated to begin in 2021 according to ODOT. Bailey says that City Hall will be open to calls about your questions and concerns but they will more than likely direct you to ODOT since the State Highway 123 Bridge work will be performed by ODOT. We will have more on the bridge project and other road projects in Bartlesville in the days to come.