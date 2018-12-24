Posted: Dec 24, 2018 7:21 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2018 7:21 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Sheriff's Ofice is looking for someone they call a person of interest in the burglary of a home in Copan. According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, the burglary allegedly occurred on or about Wednesday, December 19th or Thursday, December 20th.

Several firearms were reportedly taken in the burglary. If you have information on the incient or information about the where of Noah William Cross is living, staying, or working please call 918-338-4001 and ask for Sgt. Robertson. We have Cross's photo posted.