Posted: Dec 25, 2018 12:36 PMUpdated: Dec 25, 2018 12:36 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Attendance at this year's Friends in Deed dinner is expected to exceed previous years. Numbers are not tabulated but organizer, George Halkiades says the dining room was busy for most of the three hours Christmas dinner was served.

The menu consisted of turkey, ham, potatoes and gravy along with green beans, corn, roll, desert and more.

This is the 16th year for the dinner. The meal has been served at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ since 2009. Volunteers turn out every year to prepare and serve a meal, inviting people to spend time with others so that no one has to spend Christmas alone. Entertainment is provided as well.

Many of those who attend are there every year -- some because they are alone and others because they want to pass along the joy of Christmas to others