Posted: Dec 26, 2018 9:52 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2018 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will offer free Christmas tree mulching again this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard. City Manager Mike Bailey says the mulch will be available to the public. He also says he city may use the mulch for tree and flower bedding if there is still mulch available.

Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area just east of Madison Boulevard anytime after Christmas. The city asks that you not bring artificial tree to the mulch area. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 20, 2019. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4131.