Posted: Dec 26, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2018 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

Emergency crews responded to a boating incident on Oologah Lake Monday afternoon involving four individuals.

According to the News on 6, Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett said they received a 911 phone call from a man whose boat had sunk.

After receiving the call for help, emergency crews responded to a boat ramp at Duck Creek Cove near E. 240 Rd. and Park Rd.

Another boater on the lake came to the family’s aid, rescuing the man, his wife and two kids. The sheriff said all four individuals were OK and refused medical treatment from the Northwest Fire Department.