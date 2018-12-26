Posted: Dec 26, 2018 12:52 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2018 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

One man flown to a Tulsa hospital after a fight in Bartlesville has been released. The Bartlesville Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside Angelo’s Tavern around closing time in the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Sargent Jim Warring is working the case and says the man released from the hospital received significant head injuries in the fight. The man’s name has not yet been released since Sargent Warring hasn’t had a chance to talk to the man about the incident.

The Bartlesville Police Department is continuing to gather information from people who witnessed the incident Saturday night. Sargent Warring says they are also keeping up the search for a suspect in the case. If you have any information pertaining to the incident, call 918.338.4001.