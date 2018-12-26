Posted: Dec 26, 2018 12:53 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2018 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville says there will be no trash collection and the recycling center will be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2019. Collection for Tuesday routes will be changed to Wednesday.

Monday routes will be serviced as normally scheduled on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

Customers with Tuesday routes will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for New Year’s week.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruption, throughout the holidays.