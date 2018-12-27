Posted: Dec 27, 2018 10:50 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Early bird registration for Bowl for Kids’ Sake will close soon. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville Director Charlene Dew says early bird registration will last until Jan. 4, 2019.

Teams that choose the early bird registration route will be entered in the early bird drawing. That drawing will allow team captains and their 5 team members to be eligible to win a $100 Visa Card. At each Bowl for Kids’ Sake party, one team will win pizza and soft drinks.

Scheduled event dates include Friday, Feb. 15th, Thursday, Feb. 21st and Friday, Feb. 22nd. Red Apple Bowling Center will host the Bowl for Kids’ Sake events. For more information contact Charlene Dew by email, charlene.dew@bbbsok.org or by calling 918.213.4524.