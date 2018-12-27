Posted: Dec 27, 2018 10:53 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Water line breaks occur more frequently around this time of the year as temperatures drop. The City of Bartlesville’s Engineer and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen says recent water line breaks have been caused by the fluctuation in temperatures that have caused the soil to move more than usual. Lauritsen explains that you should call the water plant if you experience a water line break in the city or near your home.

He says you may have to exercise some patience if your call doesn’t go through right away. Normally one person works at the plant at a time and they have to take all the other calls on the same break that you may see. If you experience a sewer backup as well, you can call the water plant at 918.338.4055.