Posted: Dec 27, 2018 10:57 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

State officials say tourism is a growing economic force in Oklahoma. Bartlesville’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Maria Gus says Bartlesville has felt this economic boom thanks to tourism this year. Hotel occupancy in Bartlesville has increased by 5.7 percent and studies show that tourism will continue to grow Oklahoma economy.

Lodging revenue has also skyrocketed in Osage County according to tourism director Kelly Bland. The lodging tax in Pawhuska has actually doubled since TV personality Ree Drummond, known by her “Pioneer Woman” brand opened her mercantile in 2016. Gus says Bartlesville has also benefitted from the happenings in Osage County. Because of Osage County's proximity, Gus says people want to spend time in Bartlesville because it's the closest city to Pawhuska.

As for tourism in the state of Oklahoma, the Tulsa World reports that visitors have pumped $9 billion into the state economy over the past year. That’s a 4.4 percent increase over the prior year. State tax collections from tourism have jumped by 20 percent since 2010. That translates to more than 100,000 jobs with a payroll of $2.3 billion, according to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism.