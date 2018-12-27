Posted: Dec 27, 2018 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Many people will travel from place to place during the holiday with hopes that vehicle trouble will not plague them. Author Wilt Brinker of Roadside Survival says tires give people the biggest fits when it comes to vehicle trouble. However, Brinker says that there is a way to prevent the hassles surrounding tires.

He says people should always check their tires before driving. Most tire blowouts occur because of low tire pressure.

You should also check your spare tire for air before you take off for your holiday events. Brinker says 80-percent of spare tires are deflated when people try changing their tires in roadside situations. He says that number should be a big flashing red light to others.

Brinker would go on to wish everyone a happy holiday season. He hopes that everyone prepares more than not before they travel.