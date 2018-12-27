Posted: Dec 27, 2018 2:23 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The town of Fairfax has filed a lawsuit against EmpowerHMS, a North Kansas City company that operates about 20 hospitals nationwide. The town has filed the suit in the Osage County District Court asking for the return of its hospital.

The suit alleges a breach of contract, along with deceit on the part of corporate interests currently controlling the Fairfax Community Hospital.

According to the News on 6, the company has been late in paying their employees at offices in Fairfax, Prague, Stigler and Drumright. The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 13.

On Friday, Dec. 21, Fairfax Mayor Burley Hathcoat told the Pawhuska Journal-Capital that hospital employees had been paid. Hathcoat said he doesn’t know if the lawsuit had anything to do with the payment, but Hathcoat was quoted as saying, “Hopefully it will stir something up for us.”

Additionally, when the hospital was bought out nearly nine years ago, they were allegedly promised a new hospital facility to replace the current one. The new facility has never came.

