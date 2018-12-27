Posted: Dec 27, 2018 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 3:12 PM

Max Gross

A Delaware man made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Lee Moore stood before a judge facing a charge domestic abuse assault and battery for an incident that occurred on December 21.

According to an affidavit, Moore was traveling in a vehicle with a female driver. The victim claims that Moore punched her in the face with a closed while she was operating the vehicle. The victim said Moore became angry when she wouldn’t give him money to gamble at the casino.

An officer noticed that the woman had blood coming from her nose. The woman said that Moore punched two separate times on the trip.

During his arraignment the State of Oklahoma cited Moore has a previous felony conviction. His bond was set at $3,000.