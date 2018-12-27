Posted: Dec 27, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2018 3:12 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an alleged break-in at the abandoned hospital on Frank Phillips Boulevard. 33-year-old William Pectol was charged with second degree burglary and possession of paraphernalia for an incident that occurred on December 22.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched in reference to an alarm going off at the property. The officer noticed a light on the second story of the building. A broken window was also observed.

The officer entered the building and made contact with Pectol. He claims that he was looking for a place to stay for the night. A search of Pectol’s person produced a pipe that had residue of methamphetamine and indicated previous use.

Pectol’s bond was set at $2,000. He is scheduled to appear in court next on January 18.