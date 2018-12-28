Posted: Dec 28, 2018 8:41 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 8:41 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s Police Chief Tracy Roles will be available and “on call.” from 10 o’clock New Year’s Eve until 2 the next morning for a special event. Chief Roles will be available to provide safe transportation to anyone that may have enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities a little too much.

Roles says if you have consumed alcohol, DON’T drive, call dispatch at 918-338-4001, tell the dispatcher you are requesting a ride from the Chief and tell the dispatcher your location. The dispatcher will contact Chief Roles. He will go to your location and provide you with a safe ride home (within Bartlesville City limits). There is no cost for this service.

Chief Roles says the goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in the city. He says he hopes that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday. Roles goes on to say he hopes people will take advantage of the offer in the interest of public safety.