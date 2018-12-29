Posted: Dec 29, 2018 12:00 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 8:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Construction Manager for Craig & Keithline, Steve Wright will present information on the Matoaka Bridge project to Washington County Commissioners Monday morning. The board will also hear from Jasper Harrison of Benham Engineering regarding Bevan Creek. Both projects are in district three.

Emergency Manager, Kary Cox will present the fiscal year 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement to the board.

Commissioners will open bridge for a trailer-mounted aggregate spray pothole patcher during the meeting. Monday morning's board of county commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.