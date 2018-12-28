Posted: Dec 28, 2018 9:13 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a suspect in a Kansas double homicide may be in the Tulsa area. KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood could not provide many details, but confirmed that agents along with the Allen County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Tulsa Police told our news partners at the News On 6 that they are looking for a 2011 Kia with license number 509 KZS and a 38-year-old man that is driving the stolen vehicle. They say the Kia was reportedly taken from Humboldt, Kansas. They say the suspect may be in Independence, Kansas, Bentonville, Arkansas or Tulsa.