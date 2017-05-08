Posted: Dec 28, 2018 11:22 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

After having a week off to celebrate the Christmas holiday, the Osage County Commissioners will reconvene at the Osage County Courthouse on Monday for a regular scheduled meeting.

At the meeting, they will elect the Chairman of the Board, along with the Vice-Chair and Second Vice-Chair.

There will be discussion and possible action regarding talk of the Indian Nations Council of Governments.

There will be discussion regarding a tort claim from Garry England and possible action to sign a 2019 emergency management performance grant for $25,000.

The County Commissioners will talk about possibly advertising for a full-time janitorial worker and acknowledge the letter removing Tom Teel as District Number Two Requisitioning Officer and adding Kandy Jump.

The meeting begins at 10 clock in the morning for those interested in attending.