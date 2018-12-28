Posted: Dec 28, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Community Foundation Director Mike Wilt says the foundation wants to give off their message to the community. The Bartlesville Community Foundation houses endowed funds which means that every dollar you give to the foundation is invested and the returns go to charitable causes you choose.

Wilt says that togetherness makes the foundation thrive most though.

Wilt says when you make a donation to an existing fund or create a fund of your own, that money joins all the other funds and is invested to create more annual funds to provide even more support to local causes. The normal grant from a fund at the Bartlesville Community Foundation is 5-percent of the market value in mind. Any returns above that amount help your fund to grow so it can give more money the next year.