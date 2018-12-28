Posted: Dec 28, 2018 1:20 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge will hold a benefit breakfast Jan. 5 with proceeds to go to Martha's Task.

Martha's Task has been serving the community since 2000 providing aid to women living in poverty. The organization provides a supportive environment with sewing instruction, custom contracts, marketing and advocacy designed to help clients become productive, self-empowered citizens.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Masonic Lodge 284 located at 610 NE Washington Blvd. Advanced tickets are $6 and are available at Martha's Task, 718 S. Johnstone Ave. You can also call them at 918-336-8275 or send them an email. The email is marthastask@yahoo.com. Tickets are $7 at the door on the day of the breakfast.