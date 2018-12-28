Posted: Dec 28, 2018 1:53 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

If you are into Native American history, you will want to make it out to the Osage Nation Museum sometime during the New Year.

On Thursday, Jan. 3 from 5 until 7 the museum will host an opening night reception featuring its latest exhibit, “Patriot Nations: Native Americans in our Nation’s Armed Forces.”

The 16 panel exhibit has been loaned out from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and will be on display through June 12 and is located at 819 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, call 918-287-5441.

In addition to the exhibit, if you are looking for a way to lend a helping hand, the Osage Nation is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 9:30 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon at the Law Building in Pawhuska, which is located at 1071 Grandview Lane. It will be in conference room 121A.

For more information, call Mrs. Jamie Clark at 918-287-5482 or email her at Jamie.clark@osagenation-nsn.gov.