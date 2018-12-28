Posted: Dec 28, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 4:12 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was found to be in possession of three stolen lawn mowers and two separate illegal drugs. Joel Scarlett appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, the Bartlesville Police Department fielded a report of three stolen lawn mowers from Lowe’s on Adams Boulevard. The report was filed on December 26. The three mowers held an estimated value of $5,000.

A pawn shop owner told police that Scarlett tried to sell him all three mowers and that he went to Scarlett’s residence to view all of them. Officers then executed a search warrant at Scarlett’s residence which produced two of the missing mowers. The officers found fresh paint had been used to cover the serial numbers.

While searching for a key for one of the mowers an officer discovered a baggie containing a substance that later was determined to be methamphetamine. Another baggie contained a black, tar-like substance that later tested positive for heroin.

Officers then obtained a search warrant on Scarlett’s phone. They were able to track down the third mower by searching through text messages. The mower had been sold to a man in Tulsa who promptly returned it to police after learning that it was stolen.

Scarlett has two previous felony convictions. His bond was set at $15,000. Scarlett is due back in court on January 18.