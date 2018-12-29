Posted: Dec 29, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2018 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority will follow the Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday morning.

In that meeting, the authority will consider, discuss and take action on a draft of the Washington County Correctional Facility Authority’s financial statement and independent auditors report. The report will be from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay PC.

A management letter from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay PC will follow. Both items from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay PC will be presented by CPA Jim Nichols.