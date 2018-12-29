Posted: Dec 29, 2018 3:14 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2018 3:14 AM

A man wanted in a Kansas double homicide, Ben Converse is in the hospital after shooting himself law enforcement officers closed in on him in Tulsa. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said they, Tulsa and Broken Arrow Police officers located Converse, and he tried to run. Agents say as officers approached him, he turned toward them and shot himself with a handgun.

Tulsa Police said the shooting happened around 5:15 Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Tulsa police officer Jeanne Pierce says it is possible he has family or friends there. Investigators haven't said how they tracked him down, just that he shot himself when officers and U.S. Marshals got close.