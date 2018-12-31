Posted: Dec 31, 2018 3:50 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2018 4:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Ramona Police are searching for the second person involved in an attempted break in at a convenience store Saturday morning. The News on 6 is reporting that police say the suspects caught on camera tried shooting out the front window of the Ramona Mini Mart with a pellet gun. After that, they threw at the front door window.

Officials say the two suspects tried breaking to the back of the store before breaking the front window, officials said. Officers posted the surveillance video on Facebook so the community could jump in and help. According to Ramona Police Sergeant Travis Williams, one of them has come forward. He says police gained some information and at this point right now its a continuing investigation.

If you have information about the people involved in the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE. You can also use the free P3 TIPS app or leave your tip online at www.bcrimestoppers.com

