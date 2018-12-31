Posted: Dec 31, 2018 10:41 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2018 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Board of Commissioners held a special Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority meeting Monday. In that meeting, CPA Jim Nichols with Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg and Barclay PC presented a financial statement draft and an independent audit report to the authority.

Nichols says the draft approved by the authority went to BancFirst in Bartlesville on Monday. The authority now awaits a final financial statement draft and two remaining audit reports. Nichols wanted to do 1 18-month audit report but they had to settle for the two seperate audit reports.