Posted: Dec 31, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2018 3:42 PM

Ty Loftis

A black male was arrested on Saturday morning for a possession of marijuana charge.

Moises Israel Lopez was near 8th and Creek in Bartlesville when a police officer recognized Lopez and knew he had an active warrant. After making contact with Lopez, the officer confirmed the Washington County warrant with dispatch.

The officer observed Lopez touching his left side pocket and believed he had something in that area. After putting Lopez in handcuffs, the officer advised Lopez he was under arrest. Lopez then told the officer he had “weed on me.”

The officer removed a clear Ziploc baggie containing a green, leafy substance with a label on the outside that read, “Mint orange Marijuana.” It weighed 11 grams.

His bond was set at $1,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.