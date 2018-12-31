Posted: Dec 31, 2018 3:07 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2018 3:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Jacob Dillon was charged with second degree burglary for an activity that took place a little past midnight on Monday.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to calls about three suspicious males that broke into a home. The caller informed the officer that the men entered the home across the street from his own residence. A lockbox on the front door allowed officers to notice that the home was vacant.

The home owner was then contacted by police and unlocked the lockbox. Upon entering the building, police made their presence known and told anyone in the home to come out with their hands up. That’s when Jacob Dillon came out with his hands in the air. Jacob told police that there had been 10 people in the home for a party. They allegedly fled the home when they saw the arresting officer approach.

He advised that Caston Frye, Zoey Goodencauf, Triston Brown, Tyler Sparks, a girl named Molly, Desmond "Trendsetter" Thompson, and Colton Viles had been at the party allegedly. One officer noticed a car drive by multiple times and performed a traffic stop. The officer found Caston Frye and Triston Brown in the vehicle and advised that they had been at the party earlier that night along with Zoey.

Bond for Jacob Dillon was set at $5,000. He is to reappear in court on Jan. 2 at 1:15 p.m.