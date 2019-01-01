Posted: Jan 01, 2019 3:53 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2019 7:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The first baby to be born in Bartlesville's Jane Phillips Medical Center arrived at 12:46 New Years morning. Leighlah Konen was born to Samantha Scott and Jonathan Konen. She measured 18 inches at birth and weighed 5 pounds 8and a half ounces.

The child and its parents will receive gifts from the sponsors of 2019's KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Baby Derby.

The family will receive gifts including flowers from Flowerland; a gift basket from Jane Phillips Medical Center; and a gift certificate and baby care basket from Stephenson's Locksmith. Gifts also will go to the family including a Perfectly Posh mommy necklace from Windle's Jewelry; a one-night's stay at the Hilton Garden Inn; a Bible from First Wesleyan Church, 50-dollar gift certificate from Monday's Liquor, and a gift card from State Representative Judd Strom.

Congratulations and best wishes to Samantha Scott and Jonanthan Konen and their daughter Leighlah Konen -- the winner of the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Baby Derby!