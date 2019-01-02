Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:57 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 12:12 PM

Contract crews with Grade Line Construction will begin construction on the Price Road Rehabilitation Project next Wednesday, Jan. 9. The City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering Micah Seimers says the project is located on Price Road between U.S. Highway 75 and the roundabout at Silver Lake Road.

Seimers says the contract crews will start with the west end of the project and work on the eastbound lane. That means the eastbound direction of traffic will be closed between the roundabout and the one half mile east of Silver Lake Road.

Crews will work on one lane for half a mile at a time, moving west to east. Work will then switch back to the westbound lane where they will go from east to west.

Eastbound traffic will be from Silver Lake Road will be detoured to Stonewall Drive, Nowata Road or Rice Creek Road to access Highway 75. Residents in the Starview Estates and Burlingame Ridge will have access to their property from the east for the phase of the project.