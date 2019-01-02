Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 11:58 AM

Ty Loftis

Randall Jones, Darren McKinney and Ed Quinton Jr. were all sworn in as newly elected officials at the Osage County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Jones defeated Jerry Howerton in November’s primary election to take over as County Commissioner in District No. 1 and Darren McKinney was re-elected as County Commissioner in District No. 3. McKinney was unopposed. Quinton defeated Lisa Traylor to become the county assessor.

Jones says he is excited to begin making a difference in Osage County.

McKinney hopes to continue building on the success he and the other commissioners have made over the past several years.

Quinton looks forward to helping the people he represents.

Kevin Pasley is the third County Commissioner representing Osage County.