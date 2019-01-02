Posted: Jan 02, 2019 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 2:05 PM

A man arrested in Bartlesville early New Year’s Day stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Richard Calvin Graham Jr. was charged with evading a peace officer. He was also charged for an alcohol related DUI.

According to an affidavit, Graham was beating on the door of a residents and wouldn’t go away. When the arresting officer arrived on the scene, he observed Graham leaving the area southbound on Bison Road in a Jeep Wrangler.

The officer caught up to Graham who ran through the posted stop sign on Adams Boulevard and Bison Road. Graham didn’t stop when the officer turned on his overhead lights and sirens. According to the affidavit, Graham finally stopped at the Village Apartments in Bartlesville.

Graham then struggled to get out of his vehicle before darting towards the buildings. The officer then caught up to Graham and took him to the ground. Bond for Graham was set at $15,000 and is due back in court on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.