Posted: Jan 02, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The KWON cooking extravaganza is coming up on Tuesday, April 2 and we are looking for people in the community to help with the event, as we are creating a cookbook. Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine says it is easy to help contribute by going to Bartlesvilleradio.com. You may also submit entries to tina@bartlesvilleradio.com or come by the station.

Sales Manager Tami Brinkman says you may submit multiple entries and anybody is able to participate.

The event in April will feature top-notch chefs from around the area.

Tickets are $11 and go on sale March 1. The event will take place at the Community Center. The deadline to submit entries is February 14.