Posted: Jan 02, 2019 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

One driver has died in a crash just south of the Rogers and Nowata County line after a two-vehicle crash. Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 169 are closed because of the crash. The crash happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of an SUV was killed in a head-on collision with a semi trailer truck. No names have been released at this time. Troopers are still investigating to determine how the crash happened. The highway is expected to be closed through about 5 p.m. We will have more on this story as it becomes available