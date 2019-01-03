Posted: Jan 03, 2019 8:58 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 8:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum in Pawhuska has opened its newest exhibit today, “Patriot Nations: Native Americans in our Nation’s Armed Forces.”

From 5 until 7 this evening, the museum will host an opening night reception detailing the many Osage Native Americans who have taken the call to arms dating back to World War I. Admission is free to the event and light refreshments will be made available.

The 16 panel exhibit has been loaned out from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and will be on display through June 12. The exhibit is located at 819 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, call 918-287-5441.