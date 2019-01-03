Posted: Jan 03, 2019 9:17 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The US-60 bridge over the Caney River in Bartlesville will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave and S. Comanche Avenue until further notice. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should be alert to lane shifts in the corridor Friday morning. Use caution as traffic adjusts to this new configuration. Delays should be expected during peak travel times.

The $2.7 million project began in September 2018 to replace the bridge deck. Other improvements to the structure were planned for the bridge as well. Weather permitting, the overall project is scheduled to reach completion sometime this summer.