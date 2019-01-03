Posted: Jan 03, 2019 9:49 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a South Coffeyville woman was killed in an SUV, semi truck crash Wednesday on Highway 169. The crash occurred just north of Talala which is just south of the Rogers and Nowata County line.

Troopers say 60-year-old Karon Allison was driving a 2011 Ford Expedition northbound when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a southbound semi just before 1:30 p.m. 30-year-old Travis Meads of Linn Valley, Kansas drove the semi and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Photo credit: The News on 6)