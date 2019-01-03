Posted: Jan 03, 2019 11:15 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 11:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds will be holding a saddle-roping event this Saturday in Pawhuska.

There will be a $40 saddle fee and the roping starts in the morning. The 12 slide team ropers can enter the arena at 9 and the event starts at 10:30.

The 11 and 9 team roping starts at 2 in the afternoon. The high point winner of the day will receive a $2,500 saddle certificate built the way you want it by Lance Horner. For more information, contact Thomas Smith at 918-766-2190 or Jake Folk at 918-244-5253.

The Osage County Fairgrounds are located at 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska.