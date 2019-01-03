Posted: Jan 03, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Charges have been dropped for a Bartlesville man that appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Jacob Dillon had been charged with second degree burglary for an incident that took place in Bartlesville. The charges were dropped at the Washington County Courthouse by Judge Kyra Franks on Wednesday afternoon. No other arrests have been made at this time.