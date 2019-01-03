Posted: Jan 03, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

After being in business for more than 20 years, Goldie’s Patio Grill in Bartlesville has closed its doors effective immediately.

According to a Goldie’s Patio Grill Facebook post, the owner is moving to be closer to his daughter and grandson. The post goes on to thank all of the customers along with the employees.

All other Goldie’s Patio Grills in the Tulsa area will remain open.