Posted: Jan 03, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2019 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Chamber of Commerce has a newly appointed executive director. Misty Selly earned the executive director position at the Nowata Chamber of Commerce following interviews in late November. Misty says she has always wanted to make a difference in her hometown.

The Nowata native graduated from Nowata High School in 2001. Misty has a professional background in banking and real estate. She is married and has two two daughters that attend Nowata Public Schools.

Misty says she hopes to bring more businesses to Nowata. She says that will help Nowata receive much needed growth. Without that growth, Misty worries about Nowata's demise. Growth, Misty says, will help them push forward and thrive.

She would go on to say that Nowata has some small businesses in the works. An ice cream shop and a couple coffee shop in Nowata's downtown district have been discussed. Misty says the young people in Nowata really want to see change happen for the city.

Misty has ambitions to bring in more Nowata Chamber members. She also has goals to change the Nowata Chamber’s Facebook page.