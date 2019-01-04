Posted: Jan 04, 2019 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting Monday afternoon at the Community Center and a lot of fun items will be discussed.

The 66th annual Big Heart Day will take place from May 24th through the 26th and the board members will begin initial planning of the event. They will also talk about the Easter Egg Hunt on April 20.

There will be an update on school construction, along with any other activity going on at the school.

Upcoming events in the city of Barnsdall include dinner and bingo for those over 50.

The meeting starts at noon for those interested in attending.