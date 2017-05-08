Posted: Jan 04, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning and will get updates on how things are going around the county from a number of different people.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will be there to give a safety update. Director of Osage County E911 Services Kay Kelley will be on hand to give a 911 update. Director of Osage County Planning and Zoning Jake Bruno will also be on hand to give an update.

There will be possible action taken regarding damage to four sheriff’s vehicle’s, which would be paid out of the deductible fund.

The County Commissioners will also elect a chairman, vice chairman and second vice chairman for 2019.

The meeting starts at 10 o’ clock at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska for anyone interested in attending.