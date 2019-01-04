Posted: Jan 04, 2019 11:25 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. The commissioners will open the meeting with discussion on an election of the chairman and vice chairman for the Board of Commissioners 2019 calendar year. They will then walk to the Washington County Correctional Facility for an annual inspection as required by state statute.

The commissioners will continue their meeting in their chambers when they conclude the jail tour. The bulk of their agenda will be spent appointing each commissioner to several different boards. Those board appointments include the SIG/SIF Board, the Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation Board and the Circuit Engineering District 1 Board of Directors to name a few.

Later the commissioners will discuss the disposal of several pieces of equipment in District 2. They will also discuss the request for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary.