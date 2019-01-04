Posted: Jan 04, 2019 11:37 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 2:46 PM

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening at City Hall and board members will look to appoint and approve a number of items.

Ed Gordon will be appointed to a three-year term on the Bartlesville Area History Museum Authority. Bruce Kinkade will be appointed to a three-year term on the Construction and Fire Codes of Appeals Board. Timothy Hamilton will also be re-appointed for an additional three years to the Park Board. Fletcher Daniels, Bill Wentz and Eric Randall will also be appointed to their respective positions.

The councilmen will look to approve two resolutions and approve five contracts. The city manager will also give a report.

The meeting begins at 7 o’ clock for those interested in attending.