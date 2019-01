Posted: Jan 04, 2019 12:06 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2019 12:06 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Emergency Management has announced some road closings that will be in effect next week. Lawton Avenue in Copan will be closed from Caney Avenue to Gertrude on Monday and Maple will be closed on Tuesday from Lawton to Weldon. Be aware of the closings and take an alternate route.